BRIEF-Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
Aug 5 Tellza Communications Inc
* Tellza announces 2016 q2 financial results
* Tellza communications inc qtrly revenue $109.8 million versus $68.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: