Aug 5 Prudential Bancorp Inc

* Prudential Bancorp Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $3.7 million as compared to $3.2 million for same period in 2015

* Says Q3 net interest margin was 2.78 pct compared to 2.42 pct for same period in fiscal 2015