UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Range Resources Corp
* Range Resources Corporation to add new independent director to board
* Sailingstone confirms its intention to support proposed merger with Memorial Resource Development Corp
* With this appointment Range's board will be expanded from 9 to 11 directors
* Sailingstone agreed to vote all of its shares in support of company's proposed transaction with Memorial Resource Development Corp
* In addition, Sailingstone also agreed to vote for Range's slate of director nominees, which shall include newly appointed director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack