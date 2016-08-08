Aug 8 BMC Stock Holdings Inc :

* BMC Stock Holdings, Inc announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales $797.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.5 million

* Remains on track to achieve annual run rate synergies of $40 to $50 million by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: