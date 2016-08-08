Aug 8 Alere

* Files Form 10-K, reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $623 million versus I/B/E/S view $628.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Concluded analysis of certain aspects of revenue recognition for years ended december 31, 2015, 2014, and 2013

* Does not currently expect to file its Q2 2016 form 10-Q by August 9, 2016

* Expects to file its Q2 2016 form 10-Q "as soon as practicable"

* Recognized additional income tax expense of $8 million in 2015 (nine months ytd) and a reduction in income tax expense of $7 million in 2014

* Tax-Related revisions resulted in an increase of $0.07 in basic and diluted earnings per share in 2014

* Has revised its financial statements for interim periods of 2015 and years ended december 31, 2014 and 2013 to correct immaterial errors

* Alere expects to file its q1 2016 form 10-q by August 18, 2016

* "In the process of implementing a remediation plan and remain committed to providing accurate and transparent financial reporting"

* The tax-related revisions resulted in a decrease of $0.09 in basic and diluted earnings per share in 2015

* None of these financial statement revisions impacted company's cash flow or cash balances