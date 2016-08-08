UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Information Services Group
* Announces second-quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $60.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent
* Isg reaffirms full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Fy2016 revenue view $217.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack