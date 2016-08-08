UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Azure Midstream Partners LP
* Azure Midstream Partners, LP reports sale of processing plant and second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sale of 100 mmcf/d Panola I processing plant and Murvaul Pipeline to align Midstream Partners
* Deal for $44.9 million in cash proceeds
* Partnership continues to own and operate 210 mmcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in east texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack