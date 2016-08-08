Aug 8 Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme announces second quarter 2016 financial results and progress against corporate objectives

* Qtrly loss per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Believes cash, cash equivalents as of June 30, 2016 will be sufficient to fund company's planned operations into at least Q2 of 2018