Aug 8 Dean Foods Co :

* Dean foods announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1.85 billion versus $2.01 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total volume across all products was 632 million gallons for q2 2016, a 3.2% decline compared to total volume of 653 million gallons in q2 2015

* Q2 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q3, as compared to prior year period, company expects total volumes to decline in low single digits, but improving versus recent trend