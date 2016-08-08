UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Sanchez Energy Corp :
* Sanchez Energy announces second quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Plans to increase its 2016 upstream capital spending by up to $50 million, to a range of between $250 million to $300 million
* Sanchez Energy Corp qtrly average production of approximately 55,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* At updated level of upstream capital spending, anticipate that company will be able to maintain "relatively flat production in 2016"
* Company expects capital expenditures totaling approximately $45 million during remainder of 2016 and early 2017
* Total production of 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent during q2 2016, up approximately 4% over q2 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $111 million versus $141.1 million
* Q2 revenue view $126.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack