UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Sm Energy Co
* SM Energy announces offering of $100 million of senior convertible notes due 2021
* SM Energy Co says notes will mature on July 1, 2021
* Notes expected to pay interest semi-annually, will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock or a combination of cash and shares
* In connection with pricing, expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of underwriters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack