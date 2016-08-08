Aug 8 Easterly Government Properties Inc

* Easterly Government Properties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

* Q2 FFO per share $0.30

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.19 to $1.23

* Full-year 2016 FFO per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: