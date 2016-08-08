BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)
Aug 8 Easterly Government Properties Inc
* Easterly Government Properties reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
* Q2 FFO per share $0.30
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.19 to $1.23
* Full-year 2016 FFO per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)
* Q1 net profit 32,538 dirhams versus loss of 496,138 dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pMxjbn) Further company coverage: