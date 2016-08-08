UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Alkermes Plc
* Alkermes submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for two month dosing option of Aristada for treatment of schizophrenia
* Notice of allowance issued for Aristada patent application, extending expected protection into 2035
* Expects patent to issue within next few months and expire no earlier than march 2035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack