BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)
Aug 8 Rmr Group Inc :
* The Rmr Group acquires Tremont Realty Capital
* The rmr group acquires tremont realty capital
* Purchase price of $2.2 million
* Purchase price excluding transaction costs
* Rmr's majority owned subsidiary, Rmr Group Llc, acquired assets of Tremont for an upfront purchase price of $2.2 million
* Centercap Group, Llc served as advisor to Tremont in this transaction
* Tremont also has right to receive "earn out" over next 2 years based on portion of payments RMR gets from Tremont's historical business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION)
* Q1 net profit 32,538 dirhams versus loss of 496,138 dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pMxjbn) Further company coverage: