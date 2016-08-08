Aug 8 Ply Gem Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ply gem reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $510.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $530 million

* Ply gem holdings inc sees q3 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $80 to $85 million