UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides programs update
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack