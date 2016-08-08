Aug 8 Aureus Mining Inc :

* Aureus Mining Inc. - Q2 2016 results and operational update

* Qtrly revenues of us$14.7 million from gold sales of 11,731 ounces

* Qtrly gold production from new liberty of 8,274 ounces for quarter prior to suspension of gold processing operations

* Four month default waiver and standstill agreement received from company's lending banks

* Quarter-End cash of us$4.2 million and inventory of us$19.9 million