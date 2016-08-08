UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Aureus Mining Inc :
* Aureus Mining Inc. - Q2 2016 results and operational update
* Qtrly revenues of us$14.7 million from gold sales of 11,731 ounces
* Qtrly gold production from new liberty of 8,274 ounces for quarter prior to suspension of gold processing operations
* Four month default waiver and standstill agreement received from company's lending banks
* Quarter-End cash of us$4.2 million and inventory of us$19.9 million
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack