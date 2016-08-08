Aug 8 Horizon Pharma Plc :

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces second-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.025 billion to $1.05 billion

* Q2 sales $257.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share - diluted $0.09

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $0.62

* Confirms full-year 2016 net sales guidance of $1.025 to $1.050 bln and full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $495 to $510 mln