UPDATE 3-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
Aug 8 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue view $3.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Adaptimmune is reiterating its guidance for 2016
* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Updates to add picture codes, no change to text)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack