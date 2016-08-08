BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 244,365 dinars versus 166,185 dinars year ago
Aug 8 Great Southern Bancorp Inc :
* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces subordinated notes offering
* Commenced a public offering of $50,000,000 of its fixed--to--floating rate subordinated notes, due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 244,365 dinars versus 166,185 dinars year ago
May 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd