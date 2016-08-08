Aug 8 Scansource Announces Agreement To Acquire Intelisys, Industry

* Leading technology services distributor

* Scansource and Intelisys will continue to operate as independent companies

* For first full year after closing, Intelisys' net revenues estimated to total over $34 million with 45% to 50% estimated EBITDA margin

* Deal for $83.6 million

* Acquisition is expected to close in quarter ending september 30, 2016

* Deal includes earn-out payments based on EBITDA over next four years

* Expects Q4 fiscal year 2016 net sales to be approximately $880 million to $885 million