WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Emerge Energy Services Lp
* Emerge energy services announces second quarter 2016 results
* Emerge energy will not make a cash distribution on its common units for three months ended june 30, 2016
* Qtrly revenues $24.8 million
* Q2 revenue view $25.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss $22.9 million versus net loss of $34.2 million in prev quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog