WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 MEI Pharma Inc
* Helsinn Group and Mei Pharma enter strategic agreement for the development and commercialization of pracinostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic diseases
* To receive $20 million in near-term cash payments, plus up to $444 million in potential milestone payments as well as royalties on future sales
* Helsinn, co to collaborate to explore optimal dosing regimen of pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for treatment of high-risk mds
* Agreement enables Helsinn to expand into oncology therapeutics with new phase iii-ready asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog