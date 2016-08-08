WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces changes to executive management team
* Anne Whitaker will also serve as EVP and company group chairman, leading our branded pharmaceuticals businesses
* Tom Appio will be promoted to evp and company group chairman, and will lead all of Valeant's markets outside United States And Canada
* Scott hirsch joins Valeant as senior vice president, business strategy and communications
* Christina Ackermann named executive vice president and general counsel
* Ari Kellen will serve as evp and company group chairman, and will lead Bausch & Lomb Business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog