WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Imation Corp
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* Q2 revenue fell 37.3 percent to $10.6 million
* Imation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog