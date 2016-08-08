WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Pesquera Exalmar SAA
* Pesquera Exalmar announces extension of expiration date and amendment of tender offer and consent solicitation for its 7.375 pct senior notes due 2020
* Tender offer and consent solicitation have been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on August 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog