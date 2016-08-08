Aug 8 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* Atara bio announces second quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash, investments as of June 30 totaled $294.6 million, which co believes to be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: