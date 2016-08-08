WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc
* Atara bio announces second quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights
* Q2 loss per share $0.66
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cash, investments as of June 30 totaled $294.6 million, which co believes to be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog