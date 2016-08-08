Aug 8 Lightpath Technologies Inc
* Lightpath technologies to acquire ISP Optics
* Expects transaction to be accretive during first 12
months.
* Deal for $18 million
* Plans to finance cash portion of deal through combination
of offering and issuance of lightpath's stock and debt financing
* Deal for $18 million, of which $12 million will be payable
in cash
* Isp will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of lightpath
* Intends to pursue and close financing needed for
acquisition in q4 of calendar year 2016
