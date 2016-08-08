BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab insurance group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
Aug 8 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc
* Bluerock residential growth reit announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $18.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.1 million
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.08 to $0.10
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.21
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Same store noi increased 8.7% for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million dirhams versus loss of 4.5 million dirhams year ago