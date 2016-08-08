BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab insurance group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
Aug 8 Investors Real Estate Trust
* Hires Mark Decker Jr as president and chief investment officer
* Timothy Mihalick will continue to serve as chief executive officer
* Mark Decker will replace Timothy Mihalick as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million dirhams versus loss of 4.5 million dirhams year ago