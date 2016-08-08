BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab insurance group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
Aug 8 Rexford Industrial Realty:
* Rexford industrial announces public offering of series A preferred stock
* Intends to contribute net proceeds to operating partnership, which intends to use proceeds to fund acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million dirhams versus loss of 4.5 million dirhams year ago