BRIEF-Grand City Properties Q1 net profit up at EUR 92 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT INCREASED TO EUR92 MILLION; EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASE OF 9% YOY TO EUR0.51
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
* Javelle Capital Corp announces proposed share consolidation and private placement
* Board approved consolidation of outstanding common shares on basis of one new common share for every 5 existing common shares
* Javelle Capital says number of common shares outstanding will be reduced from about 5.49 mln pre consolidation to about 1.1 million post-consolidation Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 NET PROFIT INCREASED TO EUR92 MILLION; EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASE OF 9% YOY TO EUR0.51
* Appoints Shuaa Capital International LTD as liquidity provider for co's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: