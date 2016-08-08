MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Pure Technologies Ltd
* Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Says in Q2, revenue from Americas water business was impacted by lower equipment sales, compared to same period of 2015
* Q2 revenue c$29.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market