MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Nuance Communications Inc
* Nuance announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 revenue $477.9 million versus $477.9 million
* Nuance Communications Inc says in q3 of fiscal 2016, Nuance reported net new bookings of $362.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market