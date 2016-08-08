MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Fate Therapeutics Inc
* Fate Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $1.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $866,000
* Says Ind Filing For Allogeneic Memory Like NK cell cancer immunotherapy planned for 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market