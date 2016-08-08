MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Dominion Resources :
* Dominion announces equity units offering
* Says its intention to offer to sell 25 million equity units, subject to market and other conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market