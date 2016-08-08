MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Achaogen Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.87
* Achaogen reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Achaogen Inc says contract revenue totaled $9.1 million for Q2 of 2016 compared to $12.0 million for same period of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.67, revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market