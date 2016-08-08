Aug 8 Achaogen Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.87

* Achaogen reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Achaogen Inc says contract revenue totaled $9.1 million for Q2 of 2016 compared to $12.0 million for same period of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.67, revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: