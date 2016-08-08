MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Terravia Holdings Inc :
* Terravia appoints veteran food and CPG executive as new CEO
* Says current co-founder, chairman and CEO Jonathan Wolfson will continue to serve as CEO until August 22
* Says Wolfson will assume role of executive chairman
* Says Apu Mody has been appointed CEO and a member of board of directors, effective on or about August 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market