MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc :
* Cascadian Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* "Early clinical results with ont-380 when combined with T-DM1 or Capecitabine have suggested a favorable safety and tolerability profile"
* Estimates that its cash, cash-equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund operations for at least next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market