MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Avg Technologies Nv
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $106.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.91 to $1.99
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $430 million to $440 million
* average announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.81 to $0.89
* average technologies nv says fy 2016 gaap net income is expected to be in range of $43 million to $46 million
* Says FY 2016 Non GAAP adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $100 million to $104 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $439.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market