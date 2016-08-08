MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Clovis Oncology Inc
* Clovis oncology announces q2 2016 operating results and corporate update
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $2.07 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $3.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market