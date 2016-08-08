MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Idi Inc
* Idi announces 2016 second quarter financial and operating results
* Q2 revenue $41 million versus $1.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $40.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market