Aug 8 Twilio Inc Says Dollar

* Twilio announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $64.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $58.2 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Based net expansion rate was 164% for q2 of 2016, compared to 149% for q2 of 2015

* Gaap loss per share $0.09 to $0.10

* Twilio inc sees fy total revenue $253.0 million to $257.0 million

* Gaap loss per share $ 0.28 to $ 0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $60.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Twilio inc says base revenue of $56.4 million for q2 of 2016, up 84% from q2 of 2015

* Twilio inc says 30,780 active customer accounts as of june 30, 2016, compared to 21,226 active customer accounts as of june 30, 2015

* Twilio inc sees q3 total revenue $63.0 million to $ 65.0 million

* Twilio inc sees q3 base revenue $58.5 million to $ 59.5 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $242.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: