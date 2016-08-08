MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 News Corp
* News corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2016
* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.06 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* News corp says q4 book publishing revenue $433 million versus $390 million
* Q4 news and information services segment ebitda $160 million versus $169 million last year
* Q4 news and information services revenue $1,417 million versus $ 1,404 million
* Says declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.10 per share for class a common stock and class b common stock
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market