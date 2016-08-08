Aug 8 Mts Systems Corp

* Mts reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $630 million to $640 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 revenue $158 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.8 million

* In q4,expect to incur additional transaction-related amortization expense of about $3 million,net interest expense expected to be about $7 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S