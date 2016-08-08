MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Mts Systems Corp
* Mts reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $630 million to $640 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 revenue $158 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.8 million
* says expects fiscal 2016 gaap eps to be in range of $1.35-$1.50 per share
* In q4,expect to incur additional transaction-related amortization expense of about $3 million,net interest expense expected to be about $7 million
* Mts systems corp says expect fiscal 2016 revenue to be between $630 million and $640 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market