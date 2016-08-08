MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Landauer Inc
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Landauer, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $37.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.2 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Says now anticipates full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted net income to be near top end of range of $14.5 million to $17.5 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $149.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says confirming its fiscal 2016 guidance
* Says now anticipates full-year fiscal 2016 revenues to be in range of $145.5 million to $152.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market