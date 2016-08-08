MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Cui Global Inc
* Cui global, inc. Reports unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $23.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $24 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says power and electromechanical (p&em) segment unaudited backlog was $18.3 million at june 30, 2016
* Says sales order backlog at june 30, 2016 was a consolidated $34.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market