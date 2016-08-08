Aug 8 Rapid7 Delivers Record Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results With 45% Year

* Over-Year revenue growth and positive operating cash flow

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $37.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.3 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 total revenue $38.6 to $40.0 million; sees q3 non-gaap net loss per share $0.21 to $0.19

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.91, revenue view $152.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced steven gatoff, its chief financial officer, will be transitioning out of company effective january 2017

* Has already initiated a search to identify a successor for gatoff

* Sees 2016 total revenue $153.0 to $156.0 million; sees 2016 non-gaap net loss per share $0.95 to $0.87

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $38.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S