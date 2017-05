Aug 8 State National Companies Inc

* State National Companies reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $49 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Sees 2016 net earned premiums $117 to $127 million for lender services segment

* Qtrly premiums earned were $28.9 million, an increase of 12% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: