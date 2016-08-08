MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Agile Therapeutics Inc
* Agile Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.29
* Says as of june 30, 2016 $59.2 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $34.4 million as of december 31, 2015
* Says cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market